The weather service says to keep your eyes peeled for possible severe thunderstorms Monday night.

A severe thunderstorm or two may pass through the western part of the Northwest Florida area Monday night, weather forecasters say.

A transiting cold front is expected to kick up the nasty weather, according to forecasters at the Mobile office of the National Weather Service.

The timing of the front’s passage is open to question but an enhanced risk of severe storms is expected over Mississippi and South Alabama, while a slight risk will exist over Northwest Florida through Okaloosa County.

Such storms may be capable of producing gusty winds, small hail and a tornado or two.