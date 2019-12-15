Jacksonville police are investigating the shooting death of a man found slain inside a car late Saturday afternoon on the city’s Northside.

Jacksonville police found a man shot to death inside car late Saturday afternoon on the city’s Northside where some residents say violence is rare.

Officers found the victim, who appeared to be 37, about 4:50 p.m. while investigating a 911 call reporting someone had been shot in the 1300 block of High Plains Drive, the Jacksonville Sheriff’ffice said.

The victim had at least one bullet wound, but police said there were indications multiple shots had been fired, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said because it was early in the investigation they had no suspect information to release. No information about a possible motive was released either.

Detectives were canvasing the neighborhood for possible witnesses, as well as checking for potential security camera surveillance video.

Violence is uncommon in the neighborhood said a couple walking their dog near the shooting scene early Sunday. Declining to give their names, they said they didn’t know the victim, and didn’t hear any gunfire.

“It’s scary. … You don’t think something like this would happen. You don’t want to think it will happen out here because it’s a pretty quiet neighborhood,” said the woman, adding they were unaware of any violent crimes until the shooting.

No arrests were reported Sunday.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

