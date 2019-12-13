A new effort to curb opioid abuse in Alabama will focus on improving the training rural first-responders receive for treating overdoses.

A new effort to curb opioid abuse in Alabama will focus on improving the training rural first-responders receive for treating overdoses, according to a news release from the University of Alabama School of Social Work.

The school’s Vital Team, which oversees a trio of state-focused behavioral health projects, will soon begin work on “Project Freedom: First Responder Expansion of Education and Distribution of Overdose Medication.”

“Alabama’s first responders have a critical role in the battle against the opioid overdose epidemic,” said David L. Albright, the Vital Team’s primary investigator, in the news release.

The goal of the four-year, $3.2 million project is to reduce opioid overdose deaths in rural Alabama by training first-responders in the treatment of overdoses.

The training will focus on the the administration of Narcan, an emergency drug used to treat opioid overdoses. First-responders will also be educated about the occupational hazards related to opioid exposure.

“In this project, we will work to support our first-responders by studying burnout, fatigue, and secondary traumatic stress among emergency medical service workers and municipality and volunteer fire personnel, and develop outreach and training related to the experiences of our first-responders, including learning communities on opioid overdose within the 16-county area,” Albright said,

The project will focus on 14 rural counties – Blount, Cullman, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson, Lawrence, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, St. Clair, Shelby, Walker and Winston – and two urban counties – Tuscaloosa and Jefferson.

All 16 counties have a combination of high opioid overdose rates and low resources, according to the news release.

Alabama’s number of opioid overdose deaths more than doubled from 2012 to 2017, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. In 2017, Alabama recorded 422 opioid overdose deaths.The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is funding Project Freedom.

“In addition to first-responders, the project will have a focus on health-care provider training related to opioid overdose dangers, overdose surveillance data in their county, and treatment and recovery options for their patient population,” said Shanna McIntosh, UA Vital Team’s project director.

Project Freedom will also include also efforts to educate the public, McIntosh said.

“It is important for Alabamians to understand the dangers of exposure overdose, proper use and disposal of prescribed opioids, and the Good Samaritan Law, which is in place to encourage bystanders to take action when someone is in need,” McIntosh said. “A targeted media campaign will run statewide, and community education forums will be held in the 16-county area. Community trainings will cover the dangers of high toxicity opioids, opioid prescription safety and mental health first aid.”

Justin McDaniel, an assistant professor of public health at Southern Illinois University and the project’s co-investigator and lead evaluator, will create geographic “heat maps” of opioid overdoses and predictive models that will help target efforts at the neighborhood level.

Project Freedom is the third state-focused project the Vital Team is overseeing. The Vital Team recently began work on a state-funded project to reduce infant mortality rates in Alabama. Vital is also in its fourth year of a contract to integrate mental health care and alcohol and drug screenings into primary care settings.

“Vital is committed to improving wellness in Alabama through engagement, collaboration, research and education. We remain thankful for the opportunity to serve Alabama,” Albright said.