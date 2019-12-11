The Tuscaloosa City Council took the following action at its Tuesday meeting:

• Ordered demolition of the structure at 3511 University Blvd. E. (Tabled Oct. 29, Sept. 24, Aug. 20, July 16, June 4 and April 30)

• Declared sole source and Authorized contract with United Systems & Software Inc.; total: $34,350.

• Consented to the vacation of public alleys in the city of Tuscaloosa.

• Authorized concurrence of application submission by the Arts and Humanities Council of Tuscaloosa for the Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative.

• Authorized the mayor to execute a right-of-way permit to the University of Alabama.

• Authorized correction to the first amendment to the agreement with Fleetmind Solutions Inc.; corrected total: not to exceed $7,452.

• Authorized a minor public works contract with Big Ass Fans for the purchase and installation of a fan in the TDOT Mechanics Shop; total: $6,278.79.

• Authorized a contract with Building Specialties Inc.; total: $3,187.08.

• Authorized addendum No. 1 to work authorization #F-06-19 with Atkins North America Inc. for runway 4-22 pavement reconstruction-design and bid phase services.

• Authorized the mayor to execute a service agreement with Hach Company Inc.

• Declared a bid law exception pursuant to Ala. Code §41-16-51(b)(7) and Authorized a contract with Hach Company Inc.; total: $46,624.20.

• Authorized an addendum to the contract with Appetize for Amphitheater point of sale system; total: year 1; $2,945.00; subsequent years; $1,995.

• Authorized the mayor to execute a service agreement with Suburban Propane Partners L.P.

• Authorized a contract with Lambert Transfer and Storage Inc.; total: not to exceed $160,540.

• Authorized the mayor to execute contract amendment No. 1 with Apex Communications Inc. for additional equipment configuration services for the city of Tuscaloosa Police Department; total increase: $9,530.

• Adopted reimbursement resolution pursuant to the United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.150-2.

• Adopted Annexation No. 673 to annex approximately 1.54 acres being a portion of Lot 25, Tuscaloosa County Industrial Park, Site A, into the corporate limits of the City of Tuscaloosa at the request of Winship LLC.

• Amending Section 17-20 of the Code of Tuscaloosa.

• Amending Section 22-127(a) and 22-127(b)(4) of the Code of Tuscaloosa.

• Introduced Zoning Amendment No. 1422 to rezone approximately 5.8 acres located east of 5409 and 5411 Savannah Ave. from R-1 to R-3 at the request of Harless and Co.

• Introduced Zoning Amendment No. 1423 to rezone approximately 1.05 acres located at 901 Rice Valley Road N. from R-1 to R-4 at the request of Honey Bear Ventures LLC.

• Set Jan. 7 as the date for a public hearing to consider adoption of Zoning Amendment No. 1422.

• Set Jan. 7 as the date for a public hearing to consider adoption of Zoning Amendment No. 1423.

• Authorized the payment of bills; total: $52,372.23.