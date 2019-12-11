MILTON — Recent findings from Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors cleared the City of Milton from any financial improprieties during the past seven years.

The city hired Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors to perform an oversight review of cash transactions during fiscal years 2012 through 2018.

RELATED: Council votes to remove Guy Thompson’s name from community center

The Milton City Council ordered the audit after a citizen expressed concerns, due to the indictment of the former Executive Director of United Way of Santa Rosa County, Guy Thompson.

Thompson also served as Milton’s mayor from 1994 to 2014.

The scope of work was designed to evaluate if additional forensic work should be performed within the city’s financial records, according to a press release from the city.

“I’m pleased with the report. I trust Warren Averett,” said Milton City Clerk Dewitt Nobles said in the press release. “They are a reputable firm. We are relieved no illegal activity was found,”

The report recommended an update of the some of the city’s policies and a review of those policies every three years.

The policy updates have already been completed.