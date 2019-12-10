Santa Rosa government and local announcements, events and activities are as follows.

UPCOMING

PACE CHAMBER ANNUAL MEETING, AWARDS BANQUET: 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Santa Rosa County Auditorium, 4530 Spikes Way, Milton. Sponsorships and donations are available. Tickets are $25 per person and may be picked up weekdays at the chamber office, 4344 U.S. Highway 90, Pace. Email nickiqualls@pacechamber.com for more information.

RECURRING

ENERGY BILL HELP: Tri-County Community Council, Inc.'s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program assists with energy obligations, electric or gas, to heat or cool the home for applicants who qualify and have not received assistance in the past year.

Apply Mondays only at 6607 Elva St., Milton. Bring proof of gross household income (wages, Social Security, SSI, child support, pensions, retirement, etc.) for the last 30 days on all household members, electric or gas bill, current picture ID on applicant and Social Security cards on all household members. Call 981-0036 for details.

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS HIRING BONUS: $1,000 hiring bonuses to new FDC hires at institutions statewide, including Santa Rosa Correctional Institution, Milton. Applicants who complete their correctional officer certification through either FDC or certain state colleges are eligible. Paid training is available. Visit FLDOCjobs.com for details.