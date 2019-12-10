MILTON — The Santa Rosa County Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Rosa Press Gazette announced that Mirella Savage was the winner of The Stars of Santa Rosa County Sweepstakes.

“I’m using the $250 to fix my car,” Savage said. “It will help out this Christmas. I’m very grateful.”

Savage, a military spouse, moved here last year from Hampton Roads, Virginia. She is an ambassador for the Santa Rosa County Chamber and is the Installation Ombudsman at NAS Whiting Field.

The Savage family plans to make Santa Rosa County their permanent residence after her husband retires from the Navy next year.