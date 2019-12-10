MILTON — The Milton Rotary Club recently heard from member Holly Stewart, who is the marketing director at Sandy Ridge Health and Rehabilitation.

Stewart talked about the need to remember seniors at Christmas time. Many of the seniors are at facilities by themselves with no family to come see them and spend time with them. Many of them have spent much of their lives taking care of and sacrificing for others, but now find themselves alone and desiring company.

These seniors love to talk to people and they have very interesting stories and enjoy sharing them. They also love visiting with children as they light up when they see a child and want to love on those children.

Stewart encouraged meeting attendees to spend time with the seniors in our lives and those that may live nearby.

She said the highest rate of suicide this time of year are by senior males over age 85. So take some time at Christmas to remember the seniors in your lives or make an effort to go visit seniors in local homes.

“We enjoyed the presentation and appreciated the reminder to spend much needed time with the seniors in our lives,” a Rotary spokesperson said.