Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 747-4700 or Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who was caught on video snatching the purse of an elderly shopper at a local store.

According to the BCSO, the 84-year-old victim was shopping just before 1 p.m. Sunday when a woman wearing a white hat and white jacket snatched the victim’s purse containing her Christmas money and ran. As she fled the store she was captured on security video cameras.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 747-4700 or Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.