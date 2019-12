The 17-year-old was last seen at a home in Fort Walton Beach.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help with finding a missing teenager.

Jadelyn Carr, 17, was last seen at a house on Witshire Court in Fort Walton Beach on Nov. 28.

She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and mid-back length brown hair.

Anybody with information about Carr should call the Sheriff’s Office at (850) 651-7400, or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS or P3 Tips mobile app.