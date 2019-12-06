A trail at Lake Lurleen State Park now bears the name of a late Tuscaloosa businessman.

The park on Wednesday officially opened the the J.W. “Bill” McFarland Sr. Memorial Trail. McFarland’s family made a donation to the Alabama State Parks Foundation for construction of the half-mile trail, which connects to the 9-mile Tashka Trail, the park’s longest.

The park now has eight trails open for hiking and biking, totaling just more than 27 miles.

“My brother loved Lake Lurleen State Park and we are happy that his name will forever be attached to this trail where so many visitors will be able to enjoy the outdoors,” said Ward McFarland, who was also was his brother’s longtime business partner.

Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said he appreciated the McFarland family’s support.

“We are thrilled that this family saw Lake Lurleen State Park as a fitting place to honor their father, husband and brother,” Blankenship said.

Billy McFarland Jr. encouraged others to follow suit on his family’s donation.

“We are glad the Alabama State Parks Foundation is now working with the State Parks Division to help improve all of our parks,” he said. “We certainly encourage others who have made special memories with their families in the parks to consider becoming a supporter through the foundation.”

The new trail was designed and constructed by members of the West Alabama Mountain Bike Association in cooperation with Lake Lurleen State Park and Alabama State Parks Division staff.

Bill McFarland Sr. was a Tuscaloosa native and graduate of the University of Alabama’s business school. He was named vice president of Ward McFarland Inc. in 1973. The real estate development and investment firm was founded by his father, Ward Wharton McFarland.

Bill McFarland Sr. and his brother were co-owners of McFarland Mall.

In 1987, Bill McFarland Sr. was named commissioner of the Alabama Department of Public Health by then-Gov. Guy Hunt. During his term as mental health commissioner, Bill McFarland Sr. lobbied for the passage of a $100 million bond issue. The money was used to renovate mental health facilities across Alabama and improve care.

He was a founding member of the Southern High-Speed Rail Commission and instrumental in inaugurating the Gulf Coast Limited Amtrak Service, which brought rail service to Tuscaloosa and other parts of Alabama.

He was an officer in the United State Coast Guard Auxiliary, president of Volunteers of America of Alabama, served on the Shelton State Foundation, Friends of Bryce Hospital and numerous other civic and community organizations.

He died in 2008 at the age of 60.