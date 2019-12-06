NAVARRE BEACH —Mark your calendars for Jan. 1st at Juana’s Pagodas Sailors’ Grill in Navarre Beach. Participants of the 11th annual Penguin Plunge will be “Freezin’ for a Reason” as they dash from the beach at Juana’s Pagodas into Santa Rosa Sound to symbolize a “New Start” to the New Year. To kick off the New Year, the Penguin Plunge proceeds will be donated to local suicide prevention groups. It is very likely that, if not you, someone you know has been touched by suicide. Wont you help us start the conversation?

At 12:30 p.m., participants can show off their paddle skills in a stand-up paddle board adventure course. At 1:30 participants will take a dash from the beach and plunge into the Santa Rosa Sound. Last year, over 400 people took the plunge with hundreds more “chicken” spectators braving the cold to watch. Afterwards in Juana’s beach tent, participants can “chill” and enjoy complimentary food, drink, live music, awards and buy raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Healing Paws for Warriors, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and EscaRosa Suicide Prevention Coalition. All organizations will be present to answer questions as well as raise funds to support suicide prevention.

Entry fee per person for the Plunge starts from $20 and the SUP Adventure starts from $30. The sooner one registers, the less the cost is, and one can register on the day of the event. All participants will receive a long sleeve T-shirt. Participants can register online at juanaspagodas.com/penguinplunge.htm.