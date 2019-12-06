New Orleans Pelicans (6-16, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (15-6, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's best scorers, Luka Doncic and Brandon Ingram, meet when Dallas and New Orleans face off. Doncic is third in the NBA averaging 30.3 points per game and Ingram is 10th in the league averaging 25.2 points per game.

The Mavericks are 10-3 in Western Conference games. Dallas is 13-6 when allowing 100 or more points.

The Pelicans are 0-4 against the rest of the division. New Orleans is 2-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

The Mavericks won the last matchup between these two teams 118-97 on Dec. 3. Doncic scored 33 points to help lead Dallas to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is shooting 47.8 percent and averaging 30.3 points. Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 15 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 36.5 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Ingram is averaging 25.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Pelicans. Jrue Holiday has averaged 22.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 48.9 percent over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 112.3 points, 44.2 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 122.1 points, 48.1 rebounds, 25 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points on 43.0 percent shooting.

Mavericks Injuries: Dwight Powell: day to day (left arm).

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles), Derrick Favors: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.