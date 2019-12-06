PENSACOLA — The annual remembrance ceremony for the 78th anniversary of Pearl Harbor at the National Naval Aviation Museum scheduled today has been canceled, spokesman Dan Mennuto for NAS Pensacola said.

One of the museum’s most popular events was scheduled to start at 10 a.m., but an active shooter was reported at NAS Pensacola early this morning and authorities closed the base for the remainder of the day.

Mennuto, a chief, confirmed that the shooter was shot and killed by authorities. Additionally, he added the shooter killed two other people and another one succumbed to injuries, totaling four dead. Two other people were critically injured and two Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputies were shot, authorities on the scene said.

He couldn’t confirm whether the dead and injured were civilians or active duty.

The shootings happened in one of the base’s training areas, he said.

The remembrance ceremony, which was planned for the Blue Angel Atrium in the museum, each year honors those who served in World War II by putting on patriotic and 1940s era musical performances by the Blue Anchor Belles and the Tate High School Vocal Jazz and Wind Ensemble.