PANAMA CITY BEACH – One man is dead after a fall from the roof of a Panama City Beach Resort on Tuesday.

According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to the Beach Tower Resort located at 12001 Front Beach Road, in reference to a fall from the seven-story building.

Oslin Roely Lopez Jimenez, a 20-year-old from Stuart, Florida, was working construction when he fell.

Jimenez was on the roof when he fell five stories to an awning on the second floor. He rolled off of the awning and fell two more floors to the ground, according to the Police Department.

Bay County EMS and Panama City Beach Fire Rescue responded and took Jimenez to Bay Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries. This investigation is ongoing.