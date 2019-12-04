CRESTVIEW — The Crestview Police Department has released additional information about a rifle that was found in an infant bouncer box.

A local woman purchased the box from the Valparaiso Goodwill for a baby shower gift.

At the Sunday baby shower, the expectant couple opened the taped box and discovered the loaded .22 caliber Mossberg rifle.

In a joint investigation with the Valparaiso Police Department, officers discovered the box could have been dropped off at any of the Goodwill boxes between Tallahassee and Pensacola, according to a release from the CPD.

The item was assumed to have been unopened at the time of sale.

After running the rifle through a national database, officers discovered it was not stolen and had not been associated with any criminal activity.

The officer who initially responded allowed the expectant parents to keep the rifle after determining that they weren’t felons. However, the next day the decision was made to ask them to turn the rifle into the CPD, the release said.

The department is currently awaiting results from the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to determine where the rifle was originally purchased and hopefully help track down the owner to confirm how it came to be donated, the release said.

The case remains under investigation.