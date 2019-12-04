With four straight clean sheets to its name, the Niceville boys soccer team finally got a breakout offensive effort Monday night.

Ryan Freeman had two goals in a 7-0 road win at Chiles and six different Eagles found the back of the net, including Jacob Simmons, reigning Daily News Player of the Year Liam Etan, Tim Albert, Logan Harrelson and Carl Hawver.

Hawver added two assists, followed by one each from Etan, Albert and Harrelson. The Eagles (4-0-1) have now outscored foes 14-1 and haven’t allowed a goal since a season-opening 4-1 win at Fort Walton Beach.

They next host 5-1 Ocean Springs from Mississippi on Friday.

Rocky Bayou 1, Milton 0

Andril Holloway scored on an assist from Zac Balthazar and the Knights improved to 3-2 in the shutout road win.

The Knights travel to Walton on Friday.

Girls Soccer

Choctaw 4, West Florida 1

D’Aun Riggs and Kendall Wilson each scored a pair of goals to lead the Indians (3-4) to the road victory Monday night.

Lauren Mai had two of the assists and Wilson added another for the Indians, who took on Arnold Tuesday night before hitting the road Thursday for Pine Forest.

Niceville 6, Pace 1

The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead en route to the win at Twin Oaks.

They’ve now won four straight since a 2-1 loss to Maclay (4-2), outscoring foes 21-1 during that stretch and 23-4 on the season. Up next they’ll play host to West Florida on Thursday.

Boys Basketball

Rocky Bayou 37, Elberta 35

Led by Nathan Schuliger’s 13 rebounds and a stout defensive effort, the Knights (1-1) scored their first win of the season.

Timothy Banks had a team-best eight points and Schuliger and Will Murray each had six points for the Knights, who host Freeport (1-0) on Thursday.