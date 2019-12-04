The Federal Bureau of Investigations has received tips that a man wanted for his involvement in a drug-trafficking organization, has been sighted in Panama City Beach as well as Colorado in the past two weeks.

According to the FBI in Salt Lake City, Noel Romero Herrera, is wanted for his alleged involvement in a drug-trafficking organization that operated in Montana from about 2007 to September of 2010.

On Feb. 17, 2011, a federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court, District of Montana, Great Falls Division in Billings, Montana, after Herrera was charged federally with conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and distribution of cocaine, and aiding and abetting, according to the FBI.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous by the FBI.

His aliases include: "Joker," Noal Romero Herrera, Noel Herrera, Noel R. Herrera, Noel Romero and Noel Romero-Herrera.

These sightings are unverified, but anyone with information is asked to call the Salt Lake City FBI at (801) 579-1400. To view the FBI wanted poster visit: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/cei/noel-romero-herrera