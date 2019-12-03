King Middle School’s Student Government Association’s Co-Presidents Maryanne Gunter and Hattie Lee led a Bubbles and Suds project to provide grooming and laundry products to the homeless students attending King Middle School.

The students wanted to give back to their fellow students. The Hilda McDonald Foundation donated $500 to this project.

Hilda McDonald was a former Milton Council Woman. The foundation was established to continue her life-long work of being a benevolent leader to the Milton Community.

KMS Student Government is continuing her good work through this generous donation.