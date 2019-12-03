FORT WALTON BEACH — Bill Eddins, State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit, announced Tuesday that Jacob Daniel Price, 30, was indicted by a Grand Jury for two counts of first degree premeditated murder with a firearm and two counts of animal cruelty.

RELATED: Crestview man accused of killing parents denied bond

On Nov. 13, 2019, the defendant shot and killed his parents, Robert Warren Price, 56, and Jolene Lavonia Price, 51, while they were sleeping in their bed at approximately 3:00 am, according to the release from the State Attorney’s Office. The defendant, who lived with his parents, also shot two dogs in the home.

After committing the murders, the defendant drove to the Crestview Police Department that morning and turned himself in.

The Office of State Attorney will review all of the facts and circumstances to determine whether to seek the death penalty in this case, and a decision will be made within the next 30 days, the release said.

The investigation was conducted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Clifton Drake is responsible for the prosecution.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>