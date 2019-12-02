John Richards chose to receive his winnings as a lump-sum payment of $1,507,789, according to the Lottery.

A 59-year-old Jacksonville man is giving thanks this holiday season to the Florida Lottery, which announced Monday he cashed in a winning Lotto ticket for $2 million.

John Richards chose to receive his winnings as a lump-sum payment of $1,507,789, according to the Lottery. He bought the jackpot-winning Quick Pick ticket from Avondale Superette at 3673 Park St. The numbers were 4 - 13 - 22 - 27 - 30 and 38.

The next Florida Lotto drawing will be Wednesday at 11:15 p.m. with a $2 million jackpot. For winning numbers go to flalottery.com.