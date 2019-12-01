MILTON — A cold weather shelter for the homeless and/or heatless will open Monday at Ferris Hill Baptist Church, 6848 Chaffin St. in Milton.

Those who would like to stay at the shelter must arrive between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. No one will be admitted after 8:30 p.m. unless brought in by law enforcement. The shelter closes at 7 a.m. each morning.

Santa Rosa County's cold weather shelter is operated by Ferris Hill Baptist Church, utilizing volunteer resources and donations. It opens each night weather is forecasted to drop below 40 degrees, typically December through March.