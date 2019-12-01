The 2019 Sportsmen Givin’ Back Banquet, which was held Oct. 5, raised money for seven local charities and two boys battling cancer.

PACE — A local group recently used an annual banquet to raise money for seven local charities and two boys battling cancer.

With the theme “fighting childhood hunger,” the 2019 Sportsmen Givin’ Back Banquet was held Oct. 5 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church. The night included a barbecue dinner, silent auction and door-prize giveaways.

Sportsmen Givin’ Back is a nonprofit organization that was created by “avid outdoors men ... to create opportunities for others to experience similar adventures.”

According to a press release from the group, FoodRaising Friends and Outreach Navarre, doing business as Weekend Food Program of Navarre, were named the group’s top-tier recipients.

“We selected FoodRaising Friends and Weekend Food Program of Navarre as our top-tier recipients this year because of the work and dedication they are giving to our students in Santa Rosa County,” said Bryen Ballard, founder of Sportsmen Givin’ Back. “These two organizations are working diligently to provide additional food and resources to area students who may otherwise go hungry when they are away from school.”

The organizations plan to use the money to provide a combined 16,000 meals to children in Santa Rosa County, the release said.

The night also raised money for Jase Murphy, a toddler battling leukemia, and Kohlton James, a 10-year-old with Langerhans cell histiocytosis. Additional benefiting groups included Life Options Clinic, Miracle League of Pensacola, Operation Outdoor Freedom, Ronald McDonald House Charities of NWF and Santa Rosa County Bridges Out of Poverty.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we are sincerely grateful for the kindness of all our supporters and behind-the-scenes team,” Ballard said.