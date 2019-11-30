A 22-year-old woman was zip-tied to a steering wheel and doused in rubbing alcohol before Gibbon Agledor, 37, and another man tried to set the car on fire

Daytona Beach police are looking for two men accused of zip-tying a woman’s hands to a steering wheel, dousing her in rubbing alcohol and trying to set the car on fire behind a restaurant on International Speedway Boulevard.

Gibbon Agledor, 37, and a man referred to in police reports only as "Eric" are accused of driving a 22-year-old woman to parking lot near the intersection of Hagen Terrace, binding her to the car and setting some papers on fire and tossing them onto the passenger floorboard, and then fleeing in a red four-door sports car.

The victim told police that was able to free one of her hands and used a cell phone to text friends for help. One of those friends contacted police around 8:21 p.m. to say the unidentified woman was alone in a burning car, using the phone’s GPS to direct police to the victim’s location, the report stated.

Emergency medical personnel removed the remainder of her binding, but the victim refused further treatment, refused a ride to the police station and also expressed fear that if she cooperated with the police, she would suffer retaliation.

The woman told police it was her intention to return home "get on the (highway) and leave after she gets all her belongings," the report stated.

Unable to convince her otherwise, police took the woman into protective custody under the state’s "Baker Act" and transported to Halifax Medical Center saying she was "not able to make safe and rational decisions about her living conditions which create a great imminent danger to her health, safety and welfare."

Agledor is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder but this isn’t his first brush with police. Records show he’s been booked into the Volusia County branch jail 12 times in since 2001.

In April, he was accused of rape, domestic battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but prosecutors dropped the case a few weeks later.

Earlier this month, Agledor show up at the victim’s workplace and caused a scene, the report stated. Agledor was trespassed from the property but reportedly continued to watch her work from a nearby parking lot.

On Sunday, the woman’s co-workers reported to police that they were concerned the victim was being abused. They said they observed bruises on her arms, face and stomach, as well as burn marks on her arms and legs that they believe were caused by a cigarette, the report stated.

The victim also told officers that Wednesday, just one day before Agledor and "Eric" tried to burn her alive, she'd been duct-taped and stuffed into a car trunk at the Walmart on Beville Road but she refused to give any more information on the man who did it, stating "If I say anything, he goes to jail and gets released and this happens all over again," the report stated.