The driver lost control of her pickup truck after it left the pavement and entered the median, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

Two young women and three children all suffered minor injuries after the driver lost control of her pickup truck and it rolled over on Interstate 10.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the accident happened Friday afternoon near Mile Marker 6 and involved a 2004 Dodge Dakota.

The driver, 18-year-old Alexandria Simmons of Mobile, Alabama, was in the left lane heading west when the truck wandered off the pavement onto the median.

Simmons tried to bring the truck back onto the road but overcorrected and spun out in the median. When the tires hit the concrete of the eastbound lanes, the truck rolled over.

Her passengers, 20-year-old Briana Taylor, also of Mobile, Alabama, and three young children ages 2 or below, suffered minor injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor.

Simmons was charged with careless driving.