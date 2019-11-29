We Build The Wall Inc., a nonprofit organization led by local wounded warrior Brian Kolfage that is funding private construction of wall sections along the U.S.-Mexico border, has begun work at a second site, on the Rio Grande in Mission, Texas. Plans call for construction of a 3.5-mile barrier, adding to the half-mile the group built earlier this year near the New Mexico-Texas border.

MIRAMAR BEACH — We Build The Wall Inc., the nonprofit organization founded by local wounded warrior Brian Kolfage, is beginning construction of its second section of privately funded border wall between the United States and Mexico.

Five months after completing its inaugural half-mile section of wall near Sunland Park, New Mexico, the crowdfunded construction effort has moved eastward to Mission, Texas, where it plans to build a 3.5-mile section of wall. Some grading work has been done on the privately owned land near the Rio Grande, but no sections of wall have yet been erected.

As with the first section of wall, where confusion over whether the nonprofit organization had the proper construction permits — a situation later resolved with Sunland Park officials — the group’s latest work is attracting controversy.

The National Butterfly Center (NBC), a private 100-acre wildlife center and native species botanical garden in Mission affiliated with the North American Butterfly Association (NABA), is considering a lawsuit.

According to NABA spokesman Bob Crane, the association’s concern about the wall, which would come within a half-mile of the center "is that when next the Rio Grande floods, it will result in changes to the the flow of the river such that increased flooding and damage will occur to the NBC.

Kolfage, who was not immediately available for comment, has used his Twitter account recently to post photos of what he claims is trash left behind by illegal immigrants near the National Butterfly Center, and video of what he claims are illegal immigrants crossing the Rio Grande near the center.

Also on social media, Kolfage contends the wall will be located in an area that is "heavily trafficked by human and drug smugglers. Soon, once our incredibly innovative new wall goes up here, designed specifically for the unique type of terrain, this large swath of border property will stop thousands of crossers like our first barrier did."

Meanwhile, the treaty-established U.S. International Boundary & Water Commission (USIBWC), which works with its Mexican counterpart to protect the Rio Grande and Colorado rivers and the lands along the border, is waiting for We Build The Wall to provide additional information on how the planned wall could impact river and flood flows.

The USIBWC recently sent a letter to Greg Gentsch, project engineer for wall contractor Fisher Industries Inc., and Kris Kobach, We Build The Wall’s general counsel. In the letter, a USIBWC legal adviser asks for more detailed information than the nonprofit has submitted thus far regarding potential affects of wall construction on the flow and flooding of the Rio Grande.

The data are required under a 1970 treaty, and are used by the U.S. and Mexico to determine whether a project could, among other things, redirect the river flow, thus changing the boundary between the two countries.

"The USIBWC requests that you wait until its process is completed before continuing with construction of your structure," the letter notes. The letter goes on to caution the nonprofit that "unauthorized vehicles are not allowed on USIBWC-controlled river levees" and to "not use any motorized vehicles on the levee."

According to USIBWC Foreign Affairs Officer Sally Spener, the request for additional information is "a routine thing." But she also pointed out that there are a lot of things, like "people, parks, telecommunications cables," that could be affected by the wall project.

Kolfage, a retired Air Force airman who lost both legs and an arm during a 2004 rocket attack in Iraq, began the border wall funding initiative last year as a GoFundMe campaign.

The campaign was initially aimed at providing funds to federal border wall construction, but as donations stalled at around $20 million — far less than the $1 billion he had hoped — Kolfage switched the initiative to a privately funded construction effort, and established the nonprofit organization.

According to its website, We Build The Wall, Inc. has raised $25 million from 500,000 donors. The first section of the wall cost somewhere around $7.5 million, according to Kolfage.

