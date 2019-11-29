MILTON — The Santa Rosa County Animal Shelter has recently seen a dramatic increase in the intake of cats and kittens. To help get as many cats rehomed as possible, the shelter is canceling all adoption fees for cats and kittens during open hours Nov. 30.

All cats and kittens are spayed or neutered and have current age-appropriate vaccines. The shelter was closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving holidays but will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30.

For more information, call the shelter at 850-983-4680; visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/387/Animal-Services; or visit the shelter at 4451 Pine Forest Road, Milton.