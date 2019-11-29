Police Chief Craig Capri said the couple were elderly and that the wife may have had dementia.

DAYTONA BEACH — A husband shot his wife dead at a rehabilitation center and then killed himself, police said.

The wife was a resident of the Daytona Beach Health and Rehabilitation Center. The husband went to the wife’s room and shot her, police said. Then he went into a bathroom and shot himself.

Police responded to the call at 10 a.m. Friday.

Police Chief Craig Capri said the couple were elderly and that the wife may have had dementia. The chief said the staff knew the husband because he had come in before to visit.

The husband had burial paperwork and a note, police said.

No names were available.

Representatives of Daytona Beach Health and Rehabilitation did not have any comment Friday, but said the company would be releasing a statement.