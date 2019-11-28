VERO BEACH – Gov. Ron DeSantis last week announced a proposal that would replace the Best and Brightest bonus program with the new Florida Classroom Teacher and Florida School Principal Bonus Programs to better reward teachers and principals for their hard work and dedication. The Governor was joined by Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

The Florida Legislature will also have to approve the plan.

“This legislative session and in my forthcoming recommended budget, I am proposing $300 million in teacher and principal bonuses that reward Florida’s educators,” said DeSantis.

“We want to make sure we are doing all that we can to recruit and retain great educators throughout the state of Florida. Together, we can advance this and other proposals as we strive to make 2020 the Year of the Teacher.”

The Florida Classroom Teacher and Florida School Principal Bonus programs is an improvement over Best and Brightest in that it goes further to incentivize teachers and principals to remain in public education, especially in schools that face greater challenges.

Prior to this announcement, DeSantis proposed an increase to the minimum salary for classroom teachers to $47,500 which would take Florida from the 26th highest minimum salary to the second highest in the nation.

Salaries for teachers and school employees must be locally bargained.

“Florida is extremely fortunate to have educators that inspire students every day, and that is why we have made elevating and celebrating teachers our first priority,” Corcoran said.

The Best and Brightest program was the focus of considerable controversy, and a state lawsuit, for its provisions, especially requirements for success on college-entrance tests.

That provision has been eliminated.

The Governor’s proposal would provide bonuses to classroom teachers and school principals whose schools meet one of the following tier structures:

• Tier 1: Schools earn 85 percent or greater of the total possible points or gain 6 or more points in their A-F school grading calculation;

• Tier 2: Schools gaining 3 to 5 points in their A-F school grading calculation; or

• Tier 3: Schools gaining 1 to 2 points in their A-F school grading calculation.

The bonus award amounts for teachers are as follows:

*Tier 1: Title I schools (both county elementary schools are Title I) will receive a bonus of up to $7,500 and non-Title I schools receive up to $3,700;

• Tier 2: Title I schools will receive a bonus of up to $3,500 and non-Title I schools receive up to $1,750; and

• Tier 3: Title I schools will receive a bonus of up to $1,000 and non-Title I schools receive up to $500.

The bonus award amounts for principals are as follows:

*Tier 1: Title I schools will receive a bonus of up to $10,000 and non-Title I schools receive up to $5,000;

• Tier 2: Title I schools will receive a bonus of up to $5,000 and non-Title I schools receive up to $2,500; and

• Tier 3: Title I schools will receive a bonus of up to $2,500 and non-Title I schools receive up to $1,250.

Star Editor Tim Croft contributed to this report