Los Angeles Lakers (15-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-11, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts Los Angeles looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Pelicans are 5-7 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is fifth in the NBA averaging 116 points and shooting 45.7 percent.

The Lakers have gone 11-1 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks second in the Western Conference scoring 52.5 points in the paint per game led by LeBron James averaging 12.7.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday leads the Pelicans with 7.0 assists and scores 18.7 points per game. Kenrich Williams has averaged 7.3 rebounds and added 5.9 points per game over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

James is averaging 25.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 11.0 assists for the Lakers. Danny Green has averaged 1.5 assists and scored 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 9-1, averaging 109 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.3 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 110.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles), Derrick Favors: day to day (lower back spasms), Josh Hart: day to day (knee/ankle).

Lakers Injuries: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Avery Bradley: out (right leg), Anthony Davis: day to day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.