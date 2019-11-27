MILTON — Bakery manufacturer and ingredient supplier Dawn Foods recently announced the winners of its annual Sweetest Bakery in America contest and local favorite Milton Quality Bakery took top honors as the best full-line bakery in Florida.

Milton Quality Bakery is a fourth generation family-owned bakery that has been serving Milton and surrounding communities for more than 50 years. Frances Michener, along with her son Eric Michener and grandsons Chance and Ezra Michener, carry on the business with the tried-and-true recipes developed by Frances' husband Mitch and father Lenzo Malone.

“We are extremely honored to be named Sweetest Bakery in Florida for the second year in a row,” Frances Michener said. “We love our customers and knew we had a loyal following, but this outpouring of support is really overwhelming.”

To thank customers for their support and celebrate the victory, the bakery will offer 25 percent off all baked goods on Nov. 30. The Micheners invite long-time customers to come in and enjoy the discount on their favorite items and encourage those who have yet to discover them to stop in and get a taste of the Sweetest Bakery in Florida.

More than 1,200 bakeries in the U.S. and Canada participated in the competition with more than 1.4 million votes cast online and through text messaging. Sweet Crunch Bakeshop of New Hampshire was recognized as the top bakery in America. The full list of state winners can be found at sweetestbakeryinamerica.com/.

“The entire Dawn Foods family extends a big thank you to all bakeries that participated in our Sweetest Bakery contest this year and congratulates our national winners in the U.S. and Canada as well as our state category winners,” said Dave Rhoades, North American Vice President of Marketing for Dawn Foods. “Each and every day, we are inspired by your hard work and commitment to making life’s sweetest moments even sweeter.

“For nearly a century, it’s been our longstanding commitment to deliver new ways to help grow your business,” he added. “These contests, which keep bakers top of mind with customers during the voting period, are just one way we deliver.”