MILTON — FoodRaising Friends and the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension Family Nutrition Program are hosting a food drive through December.

Each month will have an emphasis on a specific healthy food. December's donation is whole grain cereal.

As FoodRaising Friends' primary focus is providing low-income families with free nutritionally dense foods, the organization is hoping to improve donations by choosing healthier options for the recipients.

Donations can be dropped off at the UF/IFAS Extension office, 6263 Dogwood Drive in Milton. For more information, call 850-623-3868 or contact Trevor Parrish.