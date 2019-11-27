BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) is aiming to bring holiday hope to homeless pets across America with its Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope event. On Dec. 14, BPF will support nearly 120 shelters by offering reduced-fee pet adoptions.

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope event will include shelters in 22 states, including three in Florida. All adoptable pets available during Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope will be microchipped and spayed/neutered. Please be reminded that adopting a pet is a long-term commitment.

Alaqua Animal Refuge, 914 Whitfield Road in Freeport, is one of the participating shelters. To find out more, visit www.alaqua.org/adopt/find-a-pet/#sl_embed&page=shelterluv_wrap_1569092852552%2Favailable_pet or call 850-880-6691.

BPF prioritizes funding for adoption, so pets find loving homes. Since some shelters have higher success with a two-day event, or a free adoption rather than a reduced-fee, each participating organization is able to determine the parameters that will help the most pets in their area. BPF will provide the same shelter reimbursement for each pet adopted, making adoption affordable for families.

"To permanently end the homeless pet problem, everyone across the country needs to understand that there are beautiful, worthy animals in shelters who should be the first choice when bringing a pet into your home," said Cathy Bissell, founder of BPF. "You will get the most loving pet who will literally change your life because it’s so grateful to be loved. I want every person to know they can be part of the solution if they adopt a shelter pet."

Many shelters require a preapproval process, which may include an in-person visit. Adopters are encouraged to get preapproved to ensure they can adopt on the day of the event. Often, pets are adopted in the week leading up to ETS, so if you meet the pet of your dreams when visiting in advance, BPF suggests adopting on the spot.

BPF’s Empty the Shelters events have found homes for nearly 27,000 pets since the program’s inception in 2016.

To see a list of all participating locations, hours of operation and adoption requirements, visit bissellpetfoundation.org/ETS. If you’re not able to adopt, please consider supporting BISSELL Pet Foundation’s lifesaving work at bissellpetfoundation.org/donate.