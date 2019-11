NAVARRE—Navarre Chamber members were able to hand out Thanksgiving baskets to families on Saturday at the New Life Deliverance Temple church.

Frank and Barbara Gibbs of the Navarre Beach Area Chamber of Commerce connected with the church and the Lowe’s improvement stores in Milton and Gulf Breeze.

Lowe’s donated the 15 baskets containing turkeys, foil roaster pans, paper products, plastic ware and more food and drinks.