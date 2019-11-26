President Trump arrives in Palm Beach County today for his 26th visit as president.

President Trump arrives in Florida today for the Thanksgiving holiday. It will be his 26th visit to the Southern White House as president.

The holiday trip comes as the president is embroiled in a number of controversies, from the impeachment inquiry to the dispute over a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes.

The Palm Beach Post will cover the president’s arrival live its Facebook page.

Early Tuesday, the president began his day with a series of tweets:

"Poll shows Dems losing interest in Impeachment inquiry all across the board. These Polls are actually devastating to the Democrats. But the writing was on the wall. He’s done so many great things. He’s devastated ISIS & killed AlBaghdadi, building Wall." Jason Meister @FoxNews

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2019

I will always protect our great warfighters. I’ve got your backs!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2019

When the Military rips down an old & badly broken Border Wall in an important location, & replaces it with a brand new 30 ft. high Steel & Concrete Wall, Nancy Pelosi says we are not building a Wall. Wrong, and it is going up fast. Brandon Judd just gave us great marks! @FoxNews

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2019

Before leaving for Florida, Trump is expected to ceremonially pardon turkeys — Bread and Butter — during a White House ceremony at 11 a.m. On Monday, first lady Melania Trump welcomed the White House Christmas tree, another first family tradition.

After arriving in South Florida, Trump will attend a rally in Sunrise. Democrats will be counter-protesting outside the BB&T Center.

Motorists should expect road closures in the Town of Palm Beach through Sunday evening.

Police officers will stop all cars and pedestrians from entering South Ocean Boulevard between South County Road and Southern Boulevard through Sunday. Traffic cones and barricades will be in place, and only residents with proper identification will be allowed to pass.

Highway signs on Tuesday morning alerted that trucks will not be permitted on the Sawgrass Expressway in Broward between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Noticeably absent from the motorcade route during the president’s visit will be members of the Bridge Family, ardent Trump supporters who wave signs, flags and chant slogans on a corner near Mar-a-Lago that they have staked out for years. The president routinely waves to group and has even invited some to visit Mar-a-Lago.

However, this season their corner is under construction, leaving them with two choices: Move across the street, where Trump protesters gather, or find another spot along the motorcade route.

"Come December we’re going to figure out what to do, where to go," said Willy Guardiola, chairman for the county’s Trump rallies and sign waving events.

The Democratic Women’s Club of Palm Beach County is planning an "exit demonstration" along the motorcade route on Southern Boulevard on Sunday afternoon, when the president is expected to leave.

Trump’s visit this week will top the number of days another part-time Palm Beach spent in the area as president.

When John F. Kennedy wrapped up his Easter vacation here in April 1963, he had spent some portion of 100 days in Palm Beach as president, according to daily appointment books archived by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston.

Trump's 99 presidential days in Palm Beach have been spread across 25 trips to the island. Kennedy's first 100 presidential days in Palm Beach came during 15 trips between March 1961 and April 1963.

