The 8-foot snake was a ball python, not one of the invasive Burmese pythons that are ravaging the Everglades.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended an approximately 8-foot-long python in a Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot in Lake Park last week.

The snake, which a social media post said was “lingering” around the parking lot, was found on Friday and taken to a Loxahatchee-based rescue organization.

“We wish this python good luck, but no bond,” the post said.

The Lowe’s, which is south of Northlake Blvd., is next to a canal - a favorite way for pythons to travel.

But a zookeeper at McCarthy’s Wildlife Sanctuary, which took in the python, said it was likely a pet that someone let go.

Sabi Mjema said the snake is a female ball python, which is smaller than the invasive Burmese pythons blamed for wiping out small mammal populations and going after wading bird rookeries in South Florida.

Ball pythons, also known as royal pythons, are among the most popular snakes used as pets and adults average from 2 to 5 feet.

“She was definitely a pet. She was in perfectly good health and wasn’t skinny or anything,” Mjema said. “It’s a nice snake, it’s not mean. It didn’t strike at me.”

Although ball pythons have previously been found in the wild, there are no know reproducing populations, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC spokeswoman Carollyn Parrish said it is illegal to release ball pythons because they are not native to Florida. Releasing a non-native animal into the wild is a first-degree misdemeanor.

The python found at Lowe’s will get stay at McCarthy’s with three other ball pythons.

“Somebody might have let it go or just didn’t keep an eye on it,” Mjema said. “She’t mean, and that’s an indication she was a pet.”

Burmese pythons are a bigger concern in Florida, having established themselves high on the food chain in Everglades National Park, Big Cypress National Preserve and on South Florida Water Management District lands.

The state recently increased its efforts hunting and killing Burmese pythons fearing they are making their way north into the cherished Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge.

In September, water management district board members nearly doubled the pay for python hunters will to stalk pythons in the refuge from $8.46 an your to $15 per hour.

The overall python hunting budget at the district increased from an annual $225,000 to $750,000.

The district supercharged its python program at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said in August he wanted a stronger assault against the Burmese python, including better coordination between state and federal agencies.

A disconnect between python hunting programs - there are at least three between the district, FWC and volunteers at Everglades National Park - and concerns about trespassing on restricted lands have posed challenges in the past.

Concessions are already underway. Contract hunters can now use shotguns to kill pythons in Everglades National Park and hunting has been expanded to Big Cypress National Preserve.

"A lot of land rules and regulations set up a century ago do not take into account what we are facing here," said water management board member Ron Bergeron in September. "I hope the environmental groups and conservation groups understand the importance of removing the hunter, and the hunter is the snake that is destroying all the wildlife."

