Tucked into the woods just off Highway 90, Pensacola State College’s picturesque Milton campus will transform into a magical and musical landscape on Dec. 3 for the annual PSC Holiday Experience.

But the biggest transformation will come after the holiday “fa la las” and sing-alongs with the Pensacola Civic Band have faded. Because proceeds from the festive event are used to fund scholarships for students needing assistance, as well as pumping needed money into program improvements and additions.

Last year’s Holiday Experience held at the Warrington campus raised more than $56,000 to improve education and provide scholarships. Lives are transformed through the proceeds of the fundraiser.

“Education is just so important and we really feel the educational opportunities offered by Pensacola State College are incredible,’’ said Jo-Ann Price, who, along with husband Michael Price, are presenting sponsors of the Holiday Experience. “And these events highlight all the great things going on. You actually see the students working; you get to talk to them.”

This year’s event will showcase various aspects of the Milton campus, said Holiday Experience chairwoman Jenn Cole, a PSC alumnus who is now a real estate agent and part-time surgical technician.

“We’ll be showcasing the welding program at the Milton campus and people can go through the virtual welding truck and try their hand if they want,’’ Cole said. “The cosmetology department is doing ‘up-dos’ and women can have their hair done or just watch.”

This year’s Holiday Experience will feature a sit-down dinner catered by Nancy’s Haute Affairs and a tasting station provided by Old Hickory Whiskey Bar. The event also will include an auction.

“We learned from last year’s feedback that the guests loved talking to the students,’’ Cole said. “So now we’ll have a student at each table so people can talk to them one-on-one, find out what their challenges are, what their needs are and different ways to help.”

The Pensacola Civic Band, led by PSC Performing Arts Department Head Don Snowden, will make its first appearance at the Holiday Experience.

“This will be the first time we’ve played in Santa Rosa County in 30 years,’’ Snowden said. “We’ll have the whole band (about 90 members) there. We’ll play a lot of familiar tunes and try to mix it up. But the sing-alongs are the staples of the band. People complain if we don’t do them.”

Tickets are $75 each, and sponsorship packages are available. Purchase tickets at https://foundation.pensacolastate.edu/2019-holiday-experience-a-starry-starry-night/. For more information, call 850-484-1564.