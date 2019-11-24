Gadsden Music Club

The Gadsden Music Club held the third meeting of its 104th year of its existence on Nov. 12 in the Music Center at Temple Beth Israel.

President Carol Larkin presided as the event began with the Pledge of Allegiance led by retired Col. John Larkin and the robust singing of the national anthem. This was followed by the National Federation of Music hymn, “To Thee Our God, Creator, King.” The Hymn of the Month, sung by all members, was Katherine Bates’ “America the Beautiful.” Sharon Dasinger gave a book review of “American Music Makers” by Janet Nichols.

The membership and its visitors were treated to a concert sung by the Gadsden State Community College A Capella Choir, directed by J. T. Harrell. The ensemble, beginning its annual holiday program, sang a collection of classic tunes and spirituals. The talented group of singers perform at many community events and churches. Anyone interested booking the group is asked to contact Harrell at w.jharrell@gadsdenstate.edu.

The Gadsden Music Club meets on the second Wednesday of each month and is open to all who have an interest in music. The GMC is a member of the Alabama and the National Federation of Music Clubs and was organized in 1915; more than a century of service to Gadsden.