OAKLAND, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi company is recalling more than 86 tons of chicken fried rice because it may contain bits of plastic.

Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc. of Oakland, Mississippi, reported the problem after customers complained, according to recall notice Friday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The agency said it hasn’t had any confirmed reports of injury or illness, and the health risk is considered low.

The 54-ounce (1.5 kilogram) packages were shipped to retailers in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey and Texas.

They’re labeled “Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken With Japanese-Style Fried Rice.” The date codes are 3559007, 3559008, 3559015, 3559190 and 3559191 and the best by dates are 1/7/2020, 1/8/2020, 1/15/2020, 7/9/2020 and 7/10/2020.

Each package holds six 9-ounce (255-gram) microwavable bags of mixed rice, vegetables and chicken.

Authorities say anyone with one of those packages should throw it out or return it to the seller.