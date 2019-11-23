Sakya White scored 26 points and made 16 rebounds to lead the Central girls basketball team to a 77-15 win against Paul W. Bryant on Friday.

Also for the Falcons, MacKenzie Mahone scored 17, and Quintasia Leatherwood, who set the AHSAA state record on Thursday with 25 assists, followed with 20 assists on Friday and 15 points.

Bryant’s co-leading scorers, each with four points, were Lillian Dudley, Tearra Cook and Kennedey Swift.

Central (5-0) plays Phillips at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the Mountain Brook Thanksgiving Tournament.

Brookwood 45,

Holy Spirit 41

Jabria Smith led Brookwood with 16 points.

Host Holy Spirit’s Imani Thompson led the game with 22, and Michiaa Gill had nine points.

Holy Spirit (2-3) hosts Oak Grove on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Holy Spirit Thanksgiving Tournament.

Sipsey Valley 57,

Northridge 51

BUHL – Taylor Smith scored 34 points, made 7 assists and blocked 3 shots for Sipsey Valley. DeKylah Head scored 12.

Northridge’s Fantasia Wilson scored 27 and Aniyah Cabbil 12.

Sipsey Valley (4-2) will host the Sipsey Valley Classic on Monday where at 6 p.m. Demopolis will play Ramsay followed at 7:30 by Sipsey Valley vs. Center Point.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sipsey Valley 76,

Northridge 71

BUHL – Martavious Russel scored a career high 30 points, Hunter Gregory and Jamirrus Full both scored 11 and Jamirun Bush 10 for Sipsey Valley. Fuller led with 15 rebounds.

Northridge’s high scorer with 20 was AJ Hall.

Sipsey Valley (5-1) will play at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the Fairfield Thanksgiving Tournament.

Central 45,

Bryant 35

Central was led by Tybias Jones with 15 points and Ron'Darius Scott with 13 points in the win.

Bryant was led by Mason Jones with 11 points. Xavier Morrow had seven points with 15 rebounds and two blocks.

Bryant plays this weekend in Greene County at the West Alabama Classic.

Holy Spirit 45,

Brookwood 35

Holy Spirit's home win was led by Garrett Wilson with 15 points and Evan Jones with 12.

Brookwood's high scorer was Quenton Lee with eight.

Holy Spirit (1-3) will play at home against Oak Grove on Monday at 6 p.m. The Holy Spirit girls' team is hosting a tournament Monday and Tuesday with Holt and Northside playing at 4:30 before the Holy Spirit-Oakman boys' game.

The Holy Spirit girls play Oak Grove after the boys' game. On Tuesday, The girls' consolation game will be at 4:30 p.m. The Holy Spirit boys will play Oakman at 6 p.m., and the girls' tournament championship game will follow.