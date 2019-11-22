The crash involves a vehicle vs. a tree and happened around 6 a.m., according to preliminary reports from the Florida Highway Patrol.

HOLT — Investigators are on the scene of a double fatal accident on Interstate 10 near mile marker 43 Friday morning.

There are two confirmed fatalities at this time, and one victim was taken to a local trauma center via Life Flight.

