EGLIN — A prescribed burn is planned for Friday in tactical training area I-11, according to a press release from Eglin Air Force Base.

The burn will involve approximately 400 acres on the western portion of the reservation north of Range Road 221, east of Range Road 236, south of Range Road 600E, and west of Range Road 241.

The transport winds are predicted out of the southwest with a mixing height of 2,800 feet. Smoke impacts should be minimal in sensitive areas.