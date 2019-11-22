MILTON — Now is your chance to honor your favorite business by nominating them in the Stars of Santa Rosa 2020 contest.

That’s right, we want your opinion on the best burgers or the best nail salon, car wash and any other standout services Santa Rosa County businesses provide to customers.

Nominations will be accepted until midnight on Nov. 30. We invite you to nominate your favorites in dozens of categories. Anyone who nominates in more than 25 categories will be entered in a sweepstakes to win $250. Contest participants can submit 25 nominations each day in order to increase their chances for the $250 sweepstakes.

To submit nominations, go to https://srpressgazette.gatehousecontests.com/Stars-of-Santa-Rosa/ or select the Stars of Santa Rosa logo, which will lead you to the category fields. Simply choose a category, make your nomination and fill in your email address. You must complete the registration form in order to nominate.

The winner of the $250 nomination sweepstakes will be announced during the week of Dec. 2, ending the first phase of the contest.

The contest, sponsored by the Santa Rosa County Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Rosa Press Gazette, will tabulate the companies with the most nominations in each category. The top five in each category will advance to the voting round that will run in January, the second part of the contest.

The final piece of the contest is tabulating the votes and selecting the Stars of Santa Rosa 2020 winners, who will be recognized in a special print and online section once the voting round has ended and the votes have been tallied and verified in April.

Here are the categories for Stars of Santa Rosa 2020 contest: Beauty & Health; Clothing; Dinning; Entertainment & Leisure; Home, Home Services & Finance; Kids & Education; Media; People & Places; Services; Shopping; Spirits; Sports; Top Employers; and Vehicles Dealers and Services.