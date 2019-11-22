It’s beginning to look a lot like Thanksgiving! Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang are getting ready for their annual “impromptu” Thanksgiving picnic; the crowd at “Cheers” are getting ready for a quaint, old-fashioned free-for-all with Dianne dressed as a pilgrim; and then there are your own favorite television shows, songs and “over-the-river-and-through-the-woods. ...”

What makes an old-fashioned Thanksgiving, anyhow? I know what my husband, Wade, would say, as he tasted the dressing before it went into the oven: “Ah, perfect! You’ve done it again! A perfect meal, with all my favorite food, the kids coming over AND NO PRESENTS!”

The part about “favorite food” was true: he loved dressing and turkey! The part about “the kids coming over” was the height of his day. Thanksgiving was his favorite holiday.

My grandfather Herman loved sweet potato pie: fluffy and thick with delicious potatoes. One Thanksgiving, however, in the hustle and bustle, someone forgot Herman’s pie. It was nearly 6 o’clock and my Uncle Bunky was commissioned to “go to Joe Herndon’s store on the corner and “don’t come back without a sweet potato pie,” Mother and Aunt Jean directed. Poor uncle! No ready-baked pie was even heard of at the corner of Comnock Avenue and Lakefront; he went all over the Mill Village looking for a pie. He even uttered a silent prayer.

He asked God for what seemed a simple sweet potato pie. And God knew right where to find it — at my other grandmother’s house about six blocks away. She pushed that pie in his arms and told him for heaven’s sake not to fall. All was right in Herman’s world!

That pie was a miracle, no doubt about it, but the miracle that Thanksgiving night was not revealed until a day or so later when the two grannies were talking on the phone.

“Well, how did Herman like my pie?” asked Momma Goodson.

“Oh, he loved it! Ate it all by himself! You were a lifesaver!” Maybelle exclaimed. “I was just about fit to be tied. But you know how Herman loves his sweet potato pies. We just forgot ... you know, it just wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without sweet potato pie.”

There was a loud silence on the other end of the line.

“Momma? Are you all right?”

“Maybelle, I didn’t bake any sweet potato pies. Joe Herndon’s sweet potatoes were puny this year; I gave Bunky a pumpkin pie.”

“But Herman ate a whole pumpkin pie!”

“But he hates pumpkin ...”

“PIES!”

They and four “party lines” burst into laughter. They never told Herman, but I can hear the gentle laughter in my Uncle Frank’s voice each Thanksgiving: “Care for some sweet potato pie, Herman?” And the love that surrounds that family and the one that is mine today is the sweetest I’ve ever known, ‘round town!

Glenda Byars is a correspondent for The Gadsden Times. Send submissions to glendabyars@comcast.net.