At around 6 a.m., Carlos Alvarez-Manco, 19, of Katy, Texas was killed when his 2015 Kia Forte left the road and hit a tree.

HOLT — A 19-year-old driver and a passenger in the vehicle were killed in an accident on Interstate 10 on Friday morning.

Carlos Alvarez-Manco, of Katy, Texas, was driving a 2015 KIA Forte east when it left the road and hit a tree just west of Holt just before 6 a.m., according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

One of four passengers in the car also was killed in the crash, the press release said.

As of late Friday afternoon, the FHP was still trying to contact the next of kin of the 24-year-old woman from Columbia who was also killed.

Alvarez-Manco and the woman were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other passengers were injured, two seriously. One is from Katy, Texas, while the other two are from Columbia. They were taken taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the FHP reported.