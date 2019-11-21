Brooke Parks-Boldin, who ignored wasp stings to rescue the child, has been honored.

An off-duty Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy who ignored wasp stings while rescuing a child at the fairgrounds this summer has been lauded for her actions.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Brooke Parks-Boldin was with her family at the Manatee County Fairgrounds in August for a steer show when she heard a crash. A child had cut a rope on five cattle panels, each weighing about 85 pounds, and they fell on the child.

Parks-Boldin sent her son to get help, jumped a six-foot fence and lifted all five panels off the child at once. She held the panels until someone else could take them and then checked on the child.

While lifting the panels she was stung by wasps that were swarming the area. Parks-Boldin remained calm and helped calm the child’s mother until help arrived.

Sheriff Rick Wells named Parks-Boldin Deputy of the Month for November, citing her quick action in a dangerous situation, which saved the child from potentially life-threatening injuries.

