Picking up the pieces after Hurricane Michael has proven to be a marathon rather than a sprint. The Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team, understand many are still without homes, working appliances, and seriously overwhelmed especially during the holidays. Don’t have the space or energy to cook this Thanksgiving? Want to share lunch at a community table with others? Come join us!

The Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team is hosting a Community Thanksgiving Lunch 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day in collaboration with the First United Methodist Church Caring Ministries. The event will be held in the great hall of the church at 1001 Constitution Drive in Port St. Joe.

The meal will include: turkey, green beans, dressing, sweet potatoes, rolls, and lots of yummy desserts. Many organizations, churches and businesses have also lent a helping hand in making sure this is a complete success for the community. You can come pick up a plate and take it home or join others and eat at one of the community tables set up.

The event/meal is FREE but reservations are required. Either pick up your tickets at the office of the Recovery Committee at 310 Fourth Street in Port St. Joe or reserve a space by calling 850-270-8911.

The Citizens of Gulf County recovery Team would also like to send a huge thank you to all those who have signed up to volunteer! All positions have been filled! Thank you also to Duren’s Piggly Wiggly, Sacred Heart Hospital & Guild Girls, Port St. Joe Yacht Club, The Junior Service League and South Gulf County Volunteer Fire Department.

For more information about the Community Thanksgiving Lunch contact the Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team via email at cgcrecoveryteam@gmail.com or call 270-8911.