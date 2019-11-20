Alabama men’s basketball head coach Nate Oats officially announced the addition of one of the top players at his position with the signing of 6-8, 200-pound forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton on Tuesday afternoon.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Ambrose-Hylton is a consensus four-star signee who is rated as high as the No. 58 overall player according to ESPN. Additionally, the athletic and versatile forward is ranked as the No. 2 player in Canada’s entire 2020 class.

“Keon is a long, athletic skilled wing player that is capable of playing multiple positions on the floor,” Oats said. “He’s a gym rat that has significantly improved his skill level in the last couple years and we anticipate that to continue. He’s a terrific young man with high character that’s going to add a lot to our culture we’re building here. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed getting to know him and his mother Michelle through the recruiting process. We are ecstatic that he is joining our family and can’t wait to get him here as a part of the University of Alabama men’s basketball program.”

