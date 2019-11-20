The University of Alabama football team got back on the practice field Tuesday after an off day, thus its first practice of Western Carolina week.

Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis (sprained ankle) was not seen with the position group in the media viewing periods, but D.J. Dale (twisted knee) and Phidarian Mathis (undisclosed) were. Dale and Mathis were not participating during the media viewing periods, but were in full pads.

The first four defensive linemen were predictable: end Byron Young, tackle Tevita Musika, end Justin Eboigbe and tackle Christian Barmore. Behind them was Braylen Ingraham and Stephon Wynn Jr., then Ishmael Sopsher and Landon Bothwell.

Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (bruised ribs) was not present for the media viewing period, either. Tyrell Shavers took some reps in his place in the viewing periods.