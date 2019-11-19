BOYS BASKETBALL



TCHS 52, Jackson-Olin 48

The Tuscaloosa County High School boys basketball team improved to 3-0 with a 52-48 victory over Jackson-Olin on Monday.

Devin Collins led the Wildcats with 21 points and Bryson Hall had nine points.

TCHS (3-0) plays at Greensboro on Tuesday.

TCS defeats Cahaba Christian

Tuscaloosa Christian School won 63-40 at Cahaba Christian Academy on Monday.

Landon Pate led Tuscaloosa Christian with 25 points and Neal Marshall had 14 points.

Leading scorer for Cahaba Christian was Eric Banks with 21 points.

Tuscaloosa Christian (3-0) next plays Thursday at Tuscaloosa Home Educators.

ACA falls to Greene County

Greene County High School defeated American Christian Academy 54-39 on Monday.

Hudson Thrasher led ACA with 15 points.

For Greene County, Tyler Naylon had 11 points and Fyshawn Burton had 16 points.

ACA (0-3) next plays at Chilton County on Thursday.

Northridge defeats Hueytown

Northridge High School won 82-78 at Hueytown.

Jalen Pettway led Northridge with 21 points, Cedrick Pettway had 14 points, Jay Brantley had 12 points, and Bodie Vail had 11.

Northridge (3-0) next host Demopolis on Thursday.

Sipsey Valley defeats Hale County

Sipsey Valley High School defeated Hale County, 79-74.

Leading scorer for Hale County was Jay Ryans with 33 points. Steven Scott had 14 points.

For Sipsey Valley, Martavious Russell had 28 points and 10 rebounds. Drew Long had 21 points. Jamirun Bush had 10 points.

Sipsey Valley (3-1) next hosts Paul W. Bryant High School on Tuesday.

Hale County (1-1) next plays Tuesday at Holy Spirit.

GIRLS BASKETBALL



ACA defeats Greene County

The American Christian Academy girls basketball team defeated Greene County 41-31 on Monday.

Savannah Walker led ACA with 10 points. Mallory Gibson had nine points and five rebounds. McCallie Hansford had seven points and four rebounds.

Cierra Harris led Greene County with 14 points.

ACA (3-0) next plays Thursday at Chilton County.

Berry falls to Sumiton Christian

Sumiton Christian defeated the Berry High School girls basketball team 41-31 on Monday.

Makayla Maybaum led Berry with 11 points and nine steals. Brooke Hill had eight points. Allie Taylor had eight rebounds.

Berry (0-1) next plays at Lynn on Tuesday.

Northridge defeats Hueytown

Northridge High School girls basketball team won 35-28 at Hueytown on Monday.

Alana Green led Northridge with 13 points. Aileen Charles and Aniyah Cabbil had five points each.

Northridge (2-1) next plays Wednesday at Bibb County.

Hale County defeats Sipsey Valley

Hale County won 45-37 at Sipsey Valley on Monday.

Peyounce Williams led Hale County with 17 points. Emil Owens had 10 points.

Leading scorer for Sipsey Valley, T. Smith, had 12 points.

Hale County (1-2) next plays at Holy Spirit on Tuesday.